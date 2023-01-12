‘Eggs are a huge issue’: Bakery closes due to rising ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A bakery in Nebraska is closing its doors because of the rising costs of ingredients.

The bakery’s owner, Stacey Johnson, said she’d rather close than raise prices for customers.

Baked After Dark in Omaha is known for its cinnamon rolls and cookies, but the bakery will soon be preparing for a bittersweet goodbye.

Johnson said she’s been in business for five years.

“It’s been a success,” Johnson said. “I mean, I really don’t feel like we have anything to be ashamed of.”

Opening the bakery was her dream. But that dream is coming to an end because she said it’s just getting too costly.

“Right now, eggs are a huge issue,” Johnson said. “Not only are they in short supply, but egg prices have gone up 192% in the last year”.

Johnson said the cost adds up with 25 dozen eggs per week.

But eggs aren’t the only increased expense. Johnson said other ingredients, like flour and butter, are also getting more costly.

Johnson said she gets her butter from Costco, where it used to be $8.99 for 4 pounds. That price has gone up to $14.99.

Additionally, Johnson said labor costs have gone up, and the bakery has been struggling to hire people.

With all of the obstacles, Johnson said she’s not willing to pass the price on to her customers.

“I think about what our family could afford to pay for a cookie and I take that into consideration,” she said. “I mean, we can’t charge $5 a cookie.”

Even though Baked After Dark is closing, Johnson said the bakery won’t go completely dark.

She hopes to be at a farmer’s market in the spring, which is where the bakery first started.

“We will be back there in the same capacity that we started,” Johnson said. “And sometimes we feel like you just need to take a breath and reset and maybe get back to your roots.”

Jan. 21 will be the bakery’s last night.

