Cold & Breezy Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Flurries possible late evening and overnight

Spotty light snow possible east of the metro in Illinois

A Cold Friday, but warmer temps ahead

Tonight: Some flurries will be possible tonight and isolated spots in Illinois east of the Metro could see light snow accumulating to a dusting or so. Otherwise it will be cold with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Friday: A cloudy day with some flurries in the morning to midday, spotty light snow possible in Illinois east of the St. Louis Metro. Clouds start clearing from west to east in the afternoon. But it’s a cold day with a high in the 30s.

Saturday & Sunday: Saturday starts cold in the low 20s and some teens. But it will warm nicely with sunny skies and lighter winds. Highs will reach above normal into the mid 40s. It turns warmer Sunday, but it comes with mostly cloudy skies and stronger winds.

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Much warmer with a high near 60, but we have a good shot for rain and possibly some thunderstorms too.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.