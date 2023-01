ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ XFL team, the Battlehawks, kick off their season next month and single-game tickets are now on sale for games at America’s Center.

Tickets can be found here and start out as low as $30.

The Battlehawks first home game is set for Sunday, March 12 against the Arlington Renegades.

