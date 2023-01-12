American Lung Association gearing up for annual Fight for Air Climb

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The American Lung Association is gearing up for its annual stair-climbing event.

On Saturday, March 25, the organization will host their Fight for Air Climb at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. The climbers will take 900 steps, going up 42 floors, to the top.

