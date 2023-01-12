‘18 gunshot wounds’; Autopsy report reveals 16-year-old killed at North City gas station shot 18 times by SLMPD officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September.

According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross.

Before now, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) has refused to answer how many times Ross was shot or how many shots the two responding officers fired.

The fatal shooting happened on September 11 just after 11:30 pm at the Shell gas station at the intersection of North Florissant and St. Louis Avenue.

Citing an ongoing investigation, authorities have also refused to release the full 9-minute surveillance video which caught the confrontation and fatal shooting.

SLMPD says Ross was selling drugs when two undercover officers attempted to pursue him and he resisted arrest by running.

In the short clip of surveillance video released by Ross’ family, the 16-year-old can be seen running and then reaching for an object that police say was a loaded gun.

“He ran. What we are trained to do is yell ‘police! stop!’ and he kept going,” SLMPD’s Lt. John Green told News 4 in September.

Darryl Ross’ family tells News 4 that, in their opinion, he was executed by police in an act of overkill.

“He was murdered by the police,” family spokesperson Anastasia Syes said. “The point is he didn’t pull the gun on the police. He didn’t shoot or even aim towards pulling the gun on the police.”

SLMPD chose not to comment when asked about the autopsy report’s findings.

