WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Berry then fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information about Berry is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. People can also submit tips directly to detectives at 314-444-0001, but tips submitted to detectives are not eligible for a reward.

