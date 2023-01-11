WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

Mug shot of Ronald Berry from 2015. He is wanted in connection to a 2022 fata hit-and-run(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Berry then fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Anyone with information about Berry is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. People can also submit tips directly to detectives at 314-444-0001, but tips submitted to detectives are not eligible for a reward.

