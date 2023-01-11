Thursday Changes: Cold, Wind and Rain

First Alert Weather:

Mild & dry this evening

Rain develops overnight and through Thursday morning

Rain may end as wet snow, no accumulation

Cold and windy Thursday

This Evening: It remains mild and dry this evening, but changes arrive by Thursday morning.

Tonight-Thursday: Rain moves in overnight, possibly some rumbles of thunder and mainly south of St. Louis. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the morning drive and fall to the upper 30s by Noon. That’s still above freezing and why this is mostly rain, but some areas could see some wet snow as the rain ends. Best chances for some melting slushy snow will be west of St. Louis. Then dry, cold and windy in the afternoon with temperatures continuing to fall to the mid 30s, wind chills in the 20s.

What’s next: Winds remain breezy Friday, so prepare for wind chills in the 20s. We have cold mornings Friday & Saturday, but temperatures rebound and trend above average Saturday afternoon through next week. More rain chances on Monday.

