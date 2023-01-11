Those ineligible for FEMA assistance can make an appeal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA is now saying that if you applied for assistance after the historic floods last July and were told you weren’t eligible, that does not mean you’re out of luck.

FEMA said if you received a letter and it said you are ineligible for assistance, that is not a denial.

Instead, it usually means FEMA needs more information.

FEMA said you need to look at the letter again to find out what you must do to become eligible. You have 60 days from the date on the letter to send your appeal. Once FEMA gets your appeal, expect a call or follow-up letter.

