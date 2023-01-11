Student found with handgun at Oakville High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An Oakville High School student was found with a gun on school property Wednesday morning, the district said in a statement. The school resource officer confiscated the gun, and no one was injured.

Students at the school notified staff that the student might have a handgun, Oakville High School Principal Brian Brennan said in the statement to parents and staff. The student was then taken out of class, and the gun was taken.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the incident. A department spokesperson said the student, 17, will be referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.

Brennan said in the statement that the student “had not made specific threats to the school.” The school will have additional police officers on campus for the rest of the day out of caution.

