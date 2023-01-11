St. Louis man facing federal charges after illegal conversion of handgun

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who was caught with two automatic guns is now facing federal charges as a major crackdown rolls out in the region over automatic weapons.

Courtland Green is charged with felony possession of a firearm. The two handguns the police found had been illegally modified with conversion devices, also known as switches, that make them fully automatic. Police said one had a drum magazine containing 41 rounds, and the other had a 20-round extended magazine.

