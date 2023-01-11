Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.

The Missouri Lottery encourages the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim the prize. The winner will have until July 9 to claim the prize.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.