Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.

The Missouri Lottery encourages the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim the prize. The winner will have until July 9 to claim the prize.

