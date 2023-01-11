Maryland Heights man charged with woman’s 2004 murder, corpse abandonment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Maryland Heights man was indicted this week for a 2004 murder where a headless torso was found in Warren County, Missouri.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mike Clardy, 63, with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. The indictment against Clardy alleges he killed a woman around June 26, 2004, and disposed her corpse near McKelvey Hill and Dorsett and on Interstate 70.

The woman’s torso was found in Warren County on June 28, 2004, and a knife was found in a sewer near her body. A probable cause statement alleges the victim’s DNA was found on the knife, and another source of DNA was recovered from the woman’s remains. The woman was identified in 2016 as Deanna Denise Howland.

Then, in 2019, additional DNA investigation led to Clardy being identified as a suspect. The Maryland Heights Police Department alleged in the probable cause statement that Clardy admitted Tuesday to killing Howland at his home around June 26, 2004, dismembering her body, and abandoning parts of her corpse.

No previous criminal cases against Clardy appear on Missouri’s online court tracking system.

Clardy’s current address listed in the indictment is Charlemagne Drive in Maryland Heights. A mugshot of Clardy was not immediately available.

