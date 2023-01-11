Legal documents claim racism and retaliation from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Newly filed pages of legal documents claim racism and retaliation from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the woman elected and sworn to uphold the laws of St. Louis and Missouri.

Rebecca Goetz, the person leveling the claims is white and said when a racist rant came her way, Gardner did nothing and then fired her.

Goetz is not speaking on the lawsuit, but at a press event Tuesday afternoon, she looked at times traumatized as her attorneys explained what she said took place.

It all centers around a meeting in May 2022 where Goetz’s lawyers said she was told she couldn’t do her job because she is white.

Perhaps some people think because black people in this country had a raw deal, had a raw deal for centuries that the correct solution is to even up and discriminate against white people,” Attorney W. Bevis Schock explained Tuesday afternoon. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. We’re going to go to a jury and see if we can hold the people who have done this to Ms. Goetz responsible.”

In October 2021, Ms. Goetz, a long-time employee of the state of Missouri, began working for Kim Gardner’s office as a Diversion Specialist. She worked with young offenders to get them back on the right track in order to get their criminal charges dropped.

In a new lawsuit filed against Gardner and her office, Goetz believed she was performing at a high level until a May 2022 meeting where Gardner was present.

“In the process of discussing business, one of the employees, told her she was not competent to do her job, because she is the wrong color,” Co-council Erich Veith said.

The lawsuit alleges, with most of the individual defendants present, including Gardner, that a co-worker, Victor Martin, referring to white employees, said “All you do is act like slave owners.”

Goetz’s attorneys said later in the meeting he repeatedly told Goetz words to the effects of, “I’m black, you’re not. You will never know how to help these participants,” referring to those in the diversion program.

Her lawyers said she was put on suspension without pay for a week, then fired. They said she was never given a reason why she was terminated.

“They examined personal texts she had with a fellow employee where she voiced concern this attack had occurred,” Schock said. “That’s protected speech, fighting against discrimination, you can’t be fired for fighting back against discrimination.”

Goetz’s attorneys say their biggest concern is Kim Gardner and her first assistant did nothing.

“She’s in charge of the office, she has the power to say, ‘Stop,’” Veith explained. “She is control of the meeting, and to decide not to do something, that’s where silence is speaking.”

There is heightened interest in Martin’s role in these allegations.

Martin was a contract employee of Gardner’s office at the time of the alleged incident. He had a major role in the diversion program according to legal documents.

Martin is on parole and is listed on the Missouri Department of Corrections Offender Search website as having an “Active sentence” of Murder 1st Degree.

Martin was a contract employee of Gardner’s office at the time of the alleged incident. He had a major role in the diversion program according to legal documents. Goetz's lawyers say this is Martin. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/GqtqhuLbe9 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 11, 2023

News 4 reached out to Kim Gardner’s office for comment on Martin and the lawsuit.

In a statement from Gardner’s office:

“The Circuit Attorney’s Office does not provide public information on pending litigation regarding personnel matters other than to say that we deny that the Office engaged in any wrongful conduct, and we intend to defend this action vigorously.”

News 4 did obtain the office’s October 2022 employee records, and Martin was not listed.

The City of St. Louis also said Tuesday it will not comment at this time on the litigation.

Goetz’s representation said it could take two months before an answer from all defendants are on file. That’s followed by depositions of witnesses and then developing a jury.

