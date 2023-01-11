Jury deliberations begin in case of Fenton man charged with DWI after couple, infant killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The case of a Fenton man accused of killing three members of a Jefferson County family is now in the hands of the jury.

According to arrest records, Davide Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.

During the trial, the prosecution argued Thurby’s negligence and intoxication that night caused the deaths. Thurby’s lawyer disagreed and argued that it can’t be proven he caused the crash, stating the officer who made the report that day did not know Newton had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system at the time.

Cecilia Williams is now raising the couple’s two other children. She wants to see a new law in Missouri, called Bentley’s Law, that would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the children until they turn 18.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.