ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Imo’s Pizza first opened its doors in St. Louis back in 1964. Now, it’s launching a brand new app to feed hungry customers.

The app includes revamped “square deal” reward programs and discounted menu items.

Users can also track the delivery status of their pizzas. The new app is now available inside the Apple and Google Play stores.

