Hawley, Bush call for all Hazelwood schools to be tested for radioactive contamination

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two Missouri lawmakers are burying their differences and applying pressure after radioactive waste was found at Jana Elementary School in Florissant.

Independent report shows unsafe levels of radioactive material inside North County school

The report prompted two subsequent reports by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and SCI Engineering, which found no harmful radioactive contamination at the school.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Congresswoman Cori Bush sent a letter calling for additional radioactive testing of all Hazelwood School District properties. The Republican and Democrat say the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers “must prioritize the Hazelwood School District’s request for additional testing...and take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the school’s properties - as soon as possible.”

The letter went on to read, “The health and wellbeing of the students must be our top priority,”

