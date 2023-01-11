Enjoy today’s mild temps ahead of rain Tonight/Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Partly cloudy & dry today

Mild today with a high near 60°

Cold & Wind Arrives late tonight - Thursday

Wednesday: We’ll enjoy warm temperatures reaching 61°, which is 21° above our season average for this time of year. This is nowhere near the record of 74° from 1911. Skies will cloud over later today and the wind will stay light.

Wednesday Night-Thursday morning: Rain moves in overnight, possibly some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the morning drive and fall to the mid/upper 30s during the afternoon. That’s still above freezing and why this is mostly rain. Rain will slow you down for the morning commute but we are not expecting any icy spots.

Thursday: It will dry out in the afternoon but a colder and windy day with gusts to about 30 mph.

What’s next: Winds remain breezy Friday, so prepare for windchills in the 20s. Temperatures rebound and trend above average for the next week. More rain chances on Monday.

