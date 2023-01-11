Enjoy today’s 60° temps ahead of widespread rain

First Alert Weather:

Patchy fog early this morning

Mild today with a high near 60°

Cold & Wind Arrives Thursday, light rain Thursday morning

Wednesday: Today: After patchy morning fog, we’ll enjoy warm temperatures reaching 61°, which is 20° above our season average for this time of year. This is nowhere near the record of 74° from 1911. Skies will cloud over and the wind will stay light.

Wednesday Night-Thursday morning: Rain moves in overnight, mainly showers for St. Louis but some areas south of the St. Louis metro could have some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the morning drive and fall to the upper 30s. That’s still above freezing and why this is mostly rain. Rain will slow you don’t but we are not expecting any slick spots.

Thursday: It will be dry in the afternoon but a colder and windy day. Despite being much colder, it will be right around our normal January afternoon temperatures.

What’s next: Winds remain gusty Friday, so prepare for a windchill in the mid-20s. We recover our temperatures and trend above average for the new week. More rain chances on Monday.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.