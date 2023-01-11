Drone deployed in search for person of interest after stolen car found in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect is on the run after stolen car was found in Creve Coeur.

According to police, around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis City was found in the 800 block of Cross Creek Drive. Responding officers said a person of interest ran from the area.

About an hour later, the person of interest was seen around Interstate 270 north of Olive Blvd. Officers deployed a drone in the area but were unable to locate the individual.

The Creve Coeur Police Department continues investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

