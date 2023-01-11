City of St. Charles going forward with efforts to fix its well water problems

By David Amelotti
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Charles is full steam ahead with efforts to dry up its water supply woes as the EPA determines the cause of contamination and decides who is responsible for 1,2 Dichloroethylene and Vinyl Chloride in St. Charles’ Elm Point wellfield.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the city now has a plan to pay for upgrades for the current Wellfield. This would make the five wells currently offline return online.

News 4 has reported how outsourcing water from the City of St. Louis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars annually.

The EPA will now be in town on Jan. 17 to conduct additional studies and sampling on the St. Charles Wellfield. In News 4′s last report, the City of St. Charles would not allow EPA reps onto the Wellfield because the city said they were not properly insured.

‘The gloves are coming off:’ City of St. Charles finds new land for wellfield, threatens legal action against EPA

This doesn’t mean the problem is solved.

Borgmeyer says the plan to find one for a new Wellfield is still active. The City of St. Charles has told News 4 in past reports a project of that size would come with a $40 million price tag.

The City of St. Charles has previously told News 4 possible land exists north of the city.

Hundreds of St. Charles residents pour into EPA, demand an immediate fix to contamination in water system

There is a scheduled public water meeting for City of St. Charles residents at the Foundry Art Centre Thursday at 6 p.m.

