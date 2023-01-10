Woman injured in overnight house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in South City Tuesday morning.
Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Watson Road near Arsenal. Several people, including children, were inside at the time. The children and others were able to escape.
Firefighters rescued the woman, who they say suffered smoke inhalation; she was taken to a hospital. Another person was evaluated on the scene.
“What we’re learning is there were a good number of puppies in the basement. There was a space heater in that area to keep them warm, the belief is that’s a contributing factor to the start of the fire,” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.
All the pets inside survived.
