Woman injured in overnight house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in South City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters tell News 4 the fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Watson Road near Arsenal. Several people, including children, were inside at the time. The children and others were able to escape.

Battalion 3 reports: One occupant #rescued from the basement by #firefighters; transported urgently in critical condition by Medic 35. A second occupant was treated on the scene & refused transport.



Basement #fire extinguished. Fire investigators are on scene. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 10, 2023

Firefighters rescued the woman, who they say suffered smoke inhalation; she was taken to a hospital. Another person was evaluated on the scene.

“What we’re learning is there were a good number of puppies in the basement. There was a space heater in that area to keep them warm, the belief is that’s a contributing factor to the start of the fire,” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.

All the pets inside survived.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.