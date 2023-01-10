Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say

Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said.(WBTV, Cody White family, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Authorities believe they have found the person responsible for stealing a suitcase from Charlotte Douglas International Airport that contained the ashes of a 29-year-old man.

Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy, police said.

The parents of Cody White were devastated after learning their son’s ashes had been stolen at the airport Dec. 17.

His father David White was returning home to South Carolina from Michigan following his son’s sudden death. While he was receiving wheelchair assistance after the plane landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, he said someone stole his luggage from the carousel.

Following the theft, David White filed a police report and took to the media to spread the word about the stolen ashes, begging for their return.

While police have made an arrest in the case, it is unclear if the ashes were recovered.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
President and CEO Sue Gove said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that the company is working...
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs as 3Q sales tank
Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man, was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House...
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges