Retired St. Louis Priest Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Retired priest James T. Beighlie is going to prison for five years for possessing more than 6,000 images of child pornography.

Beighlie, who used these images in PowerPoint presentations, has also been ordered to $4,750 in restitution to one of the victims in the pornography and $22,000 that will go toward other victims of crimes involving children.

Beighlie created two PowerPoint presentations with graphic titles that linked to thousands of the images, and often visited and edited the presentations over a period of years. Another computer had 40 videos containing child sexual abuse material.

On May 17, 2021, while he was working at the Congregation of the Mission in St. Louis, colleagues found compromising images of Beighlie on a church printer.

The church launched an internal investigation. When a private IT support company found what appeared to be videos of minors engaging in sex acts, an attorney for the church contacted the FBI.

Beighlie pleaded guilty in October to two counts of possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Lang is prosecuting the case.

“While the circumstances surrounding this sentencing are very saddening for us, we respect the judge’s decision and have cooperated with law enforcement throughout the process,” said Rev. Patrick McDevitt, C.M., provincial superior for the Congregation of the Mission Western Province. “Exploitation of children through pornography is a grave sin and has no place in society.”

