One More Mild Day Then Cold, Wind & Rain Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Patchy fog Wednesday morning

Mild Wednesday with a high near 60°

Cold & Wind Arrives Thursday, light rain Thursday morning

Wednesday: Watch for some fog in the morning, otherwise it is mild again with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be about 20° above normal, but not quite to the record of 74° from 1911.

Wednesday Night-Thursday morning: Rain moves in overnight, mainly showers for St. Louis but some areas south of the St. Louis metro could have some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the morning drive and fall to the upper 30s. That’s still above freezing and why this is mostly rain.

Thursday: It will be dry in the afternoon but a colder and windy day. Despite being much colder, it will be right around our normal January afternoon temperatures.

