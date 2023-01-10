As new city police chief is sworn in, community members say parents need to do their part

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department welcomed its first chief from outside St. Louis on Monday, as Chief Robert Tracy was sworn in.

Tracy has more than 30 years in law enforcement, most recently serving as Chief of Police in Wilmington, Delaware. He also served within the Chicago and New York City police departments.

In a letter to the department on Monday, Tracy said he is looking forward to implementing “proven, evidence-based crime strategies” to “enhance public safety, strengthen police-community relations and improve morale.”

News 4 spoke with several long-time community members about what they would like to see in their new police chief.

Alberta Prentice has lived in North St. Louis for more than 20 years. She’s seen a lot of changes over the years.

“When I first moved there, there wasn’t anything like that going on, you could walk down the street, and you didn’t have to worry about someone shooting you or cussing you out,” she said. “Young people used to respect their elders. Now, they don’t care at all.”

Prentice said she and a few of her neighbors look out for each other, but Prentice’s daughter, Quantela Jackson, said she’s seen less of that in her Penrose neighborhood.

“It used to be that neighbors looked out for one another,” Jackson said. “Now, it’s every man for himself. People only worry about themselves.”

Jackson said she frequently sees police officers patrolling her neighborhood but argues without more guidance at home, stepping up patrols will do little to help.

“They ride up and down the street all the time, and I just don’t think that it’s going to be something just on them to do,” she said. “Even the fact of seeing them all the time still don’t stop crime.”

Instead, Jackson said, respect for authority and for oneself must start at home.

“We can’t just drop this in the lap of the police and expect them to be the saving grace,” she said. “That’s not fair or right. We all play a role.”

Steve Jones, who also lives in North St. Louis, said he would like to see the new chief increase recruitment by raising salaries for officers and attracting more people to the profession.

“He can do that by not only by showing forth an example of integrity but showing them, you’re putting your life in jeopardy, but we’ve got your family well secured and taken care of,” Jones said.

He’d also like to see officers return to walking a beat, getting to know those in the neighborhood and creating a presence. However, he said community members must help officers solve crimes when they are able.

“You saw it, and you don’t say something---the next time it’s gonna be you,” he said. “It’s gonna end up you, and then you’re going to want everybody to say something, tell what they saw, who shot my son, my daughter, my whatever.”

All three are eager to see what Chief Tracy is able to bring to the streets of St. Louis and are hopeful for progress.

“If what we’ve been doing, pulling from the same batch and isn’t working, what’s the harm in trying something new?” said Jackson. “A fresh perspective, a fresh face, maybe that’s what we need. I say don’t knock it until you try it.”

Jones said many people in the community may not expect much to change and it’s the new chief’s job to prove them wrong.

“You have to do some things a little bit differently,” Jones said. “But he can’t do it alone. We as a community have to step up and do our part.”

The media was not invited to Chief Tracy’s private swearing-in ceremony on Monday. According to a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones, Tracy is spending the week meeting with department leaders and officers.

