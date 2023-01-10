MRH Middle School science teacher travels to Antarctica, students eagerly await his return

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A beloved science teacher at Maplewood Richmond Heights Middle School is spending time in Antarctica, studying soil samples and ecosystems in the south pole.

Bill Henske has spent the last 24 years working as a middle school science teacher, incorporating his experiences during different expeditions into classroom lessons and the curriculum.

“I just love him, all around he’s one of my favorite people to talk to, be in his class, interact with him and stuff,” said eighth-grader Nilan Porchia.

In 2019, Henske was selected as a PolarTREC teacher for the 2020 Antarctic season. According to the district, PolarTREC is funded by the National Science Foundation as a way to connect educators with polar researchers. The pandemic delayed the trip until December 2022.

“I look forward to sharing a lot of what’s going on here back at home in the future in lessons and science classes,” Henske said. “We’ve been running samples on soil communities in the Taylor Valley looking at changes over time as the soil gets wetter and warmer.”

Henske is based at McMurdo Station, a U.S. Antarctic research station on the south tip of Ross Island.

“Instead of just like being something that’s been repeated over and over again, it’s actual real life experiences he’s had, he has a first-person account of it,” said student Miles Terelmes. “It’s so much more interesting that way.”

Henske is accompanied by about 1,200 people at the station, of which around 100 are scientists. The rest, he said, are support staff.

Henske’s students said he takes them on their own expeditions, including a lesson last year involving physics and a tree.

“Instead of just getting a pendulum, we climbed Oscar the tree, and we were the pendulum swing,” said Christina Esbeck. “It’s always super cool when you’re able to be doing it.”

As part of the curriculum, the students will travel to Jekyll Island, Georgia in May for several days of learning about ecosystems and the environment.

“I’m personally a learner that deals with physical touch so it can be nice instead of learning something on paper or a screen, that we get to actually do it,” said Madelyn Tucker.

Henske plans to return to the U.S. the first week of February before he heads back to class.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.