Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary students to return to classrooms Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Maplewood-Richmond Heights Elementary School students will return to the classroom Wednesday.

The district said environmental tests today found air quality levels following a Christmas water pipe rupture are now at safe levels for students to return.

Teachers will return to the building tomorrow to give them time to prepare their classrooms.

Tomorrow students will continue with virtual learning before heading back in person on Wednesday.

