Man who admitted to firing shots that killed man on I-270 sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The man who previously admitted to firing shots that killed a man on Interstate 270 in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Darrius Jones admitted to firing shots from a moving vehicle on Dec. 17, 2019, killing Marvin Davis. The 19-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years for second-degree murder and 18 years for armed criminal action. The two sentences will run concurrently.

“Firing shots at a vehicle on the highway in broad daylight is irresponsible and reckless behavior and could well have resulted in the loss of more than one life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “These sentences are an appropriate punishment and offer some protection of the public and, we pray, some closure for the family of Mr. Davis.”

Two other people who were believed to be in the car at the time of the shooting previously pleaded guilty to other charges and were also sentenced to prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.