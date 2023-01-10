Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop.

This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday.

The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall.

It previously closed in 2019 due to funding issues.

The exact hours of operation for the spring relaunch have not been announced.

