Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop.

This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday.

The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall.

It previously closed in 2019 due to funding issues.

The exact hours of operation for the spring relaunch have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.