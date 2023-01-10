Homicide investigation launched after woman found unconscious in North City alley

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found unconscious in a north St. Louis alley.

According to police, the woman was found in an alley in the 4000 block of Sullivan before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital.

No other information regarding the woman’s condition or investigation was released. This story will be updated when more details are known.

