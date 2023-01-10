Assault weapons ban one step closer to becoming law in Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An assault weapons ban bill in Illinois is one step closer to becoming law.

This evening the Illinois Senate passed its version of the proposal. The legislation would make it illegal to buy or possess assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition.

The Illinois House will consider the bill. They go back into session tomorrow at noon.

This vote comes more than six months after a parade shooting in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb.

A gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more in the July Fourth parade.

The suspect, Robert Crimo, faces several first-degree murder charges.

