Wrong way driver causes crash and shuts down traffic on I-64 in O’Fallon, Ill.

A wrong way driver stuck a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes and rolled over in the lane of traffic
By Terry Cancila
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A wrong way driver crash shut down westbound 64 near O’Fallon, Illinois for almost two hours last night.

The Illinois State Police responded to a call for an accident with rollover just after 9:45 p.m. There troopers found one vehicle still on the roadway and another in a ditch.

A person in the wrong way vehicle was trapped but eventually rescued and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no injuries from the second vehicle.

ISP closed all westbound lanes to investigate the crash. The highway re-opened for travel at 11:37pm.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the wrong way driver was traveling in the opposite direction.

