University City issues report on July 2022 flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than five months after the July 26, 2022, historic rainfall and widespread flooding, many flood victims are still making repairs and are not back in their damaged homes. Electricians are busy this week replacing flood-damaged wiring at Lorraine Richardson’s home in University City.

“I just want to get back to living again. Which I’m not doing,” said Richardson.

The University City Storm Water Commission issued a report on the flood at their Monday meeting. It concluded that the flood did $30 million dollars in damage in University City. The report stated that 300 homes were condemned and hundreds of cars were damaged beyond repair.

The majority of the damage in University City was caused flooding of River Des Peres. The report stated that the river is the most flood-prone stream in Missouri.

The report to the Storm Water Commission also lists a number of recommendations. Among them are, to increase the number of stream gauges to track rising water and to connect the city’s early warning system to the Code Red emergency notification system.

Other recommendations include better coordination with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) to keep stream and stormwater drainage channels clear of debris. The report also recommends requiring property owners to disclose to buyers or renters of past flooding.

Earlier, University City announced plans to buy out 24 homes, much less than what was hoped. But Tom Nash, a flood victim living on Dartmouth Avenue, suggested the city spread out the cost by doing rolling buyouts.

“Rather than buying everybody out at one time, they made a deal with the people in those homes that whenever they passed away or decided to move their homes, they then sold those homes to the government. which were eventually then torn down,” he said.

The Storm Water Commission’s report can be read here.

