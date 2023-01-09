Two St. Louis City firefighters injured in a vacant house fire

By Terry Cancila
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis city firefighters suffered minor burns to their face, neck, and wrists while battling a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris in North City on Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a fully-involved fire with flames shooting through the roof. Two additional companies were requested urgently when the fire quickly spread to an adjacent abandon building.

Firefighters went into a defensive mode in order to protect crews at the scene.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. and was knocked down shortly after 11a.m.

