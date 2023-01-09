Substance-involved deaths are up in St. Louis County; man shares his overdose story and road to recovery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Overdose deaths in the St. Louis region are trending down after a significant increase during the pandemic. Overall, substance-involved deaths are up compared to five years ago.

According to St. Louis County’s Substance Use Action Plan, the increase in stimulant-involved deaths has increased more than 100% between 2017 and 2021.

Andy Bowman has a thirty-year history with substance use, with the last few years strictly being stimulants. In June 2020, Bowman overdosed on stimulants.

“I had ingested no food or water for seven days, and I had a seizure,” Bowman said. “The people I was with called 911 and I went to the hospital. They put me in a medicated coma for four days, and they had to put IVs in me and tubes in my body to rehydrate my organs.”

Bowman has been in recovery for more than two years, but it was not an easy process.

“My initial reaction was to use again,” Bowman said. “I knew what had happened. I didn’t even care to be alive. I just wanted to use again. That was the mind frame I was in at the time.”

PreventEd works to educate people on drugs, while also offering intervention and advocacy programs.

Bowman works at PreventEd as a certified peer specialist, allowing him to empathize with others.

“When you’re in that lifestyle of substance use disorder, you have this stigma that we’re trying to break that help is not right and it’s me versus the world or anybody trying to help me is the enemy,” Bowman said. “I can relate with them. I have a historical past so I can share with them my past and my story is my greatest asset.”

PreventEd deputy executive director Jenny Armbruster said there’s usually a cycle in drug trends, and right now, more people are using stimulants; specifically methamphetamine and cocaine.

“These are substances that have never really gone away, but over the last few years, other substances like opioids have gotten a lot of attention, and now we’re seeing another increase around the stimulant use as well,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster says Narcan alone wouldn’t be helpful for a stimulant overdose.

Narcan is used to treat an opioid overdose.

However, with the rise in fentanyl usage we’ve seen in the community, it’s often mixed in with other substances.

“A lot of individuals who might typically use stimulants think, ‘well I don’t use opioids, that’s not my drug of choice,’” Armbruster said. “They may not think they’re at risk, but fentanyl is in illicit pills, in methamphetamine and cocaine, so it’s very important that we have Narcan available to people who are using substances.”

Armbruster said having open and honest conversations around substance use is a key part of prevention.

More information on resources available can be found here.

