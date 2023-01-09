Proposal for a new development at St. Charles Family Arena

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A new proposal could mean a new development at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

A current 5% hotel tax could fund a youth sports complex in the arena’s parking lot. The proposal for the facility and a parking garage has been submitted to the County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.

Previously, part of the parking lot has been used for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. There have been 13 proposals submitted for funding from the tax, which generates more than $4 million a year.

