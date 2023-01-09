Police searching for ‘potentially armed subjects’ in Maryland Heights following shooting at Cracker Barrel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are currently searching for three potentially armed subjects in Maryland Heights following a shooting at a Cracker Barrel earlier this morning.

According to the Maryland heights Police Department, there is a heavy police presence in the area of Route 141 and I-70. Officers are looking for three male juveniles that are possibly armed. The incident at Cracker Barrel happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

A 52-year-old man who is an employee of Cracker Barrel was taking out the trash when he observed three juveniles trying to steal a vehicle in the parking lot. The employee yelled at them and one fired a gun, striking the employee in the arm and torso. Police say the three then entered a gray Nissan and drove away.

Shortly after, a gray Nissan was stopped on eastbound 70 near 270. According to a release, three males exited the vehicle and ran. Officers have converged in the area and are searching for the subjects. The employee was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Pattonville High School has announced they will have a virtual learning day in light of the current situation. The school says students picked up by buses are being returned to their bus stop to return home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

