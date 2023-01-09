Northside Economic Empowerment Center celebrates grand opening

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones joined the St. Louis Development Corporation and St. Louis Public Schools officials on Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the Northside Economic Empowerment Center.

The center is in the Sumner High School Annex in north St. Louis. It will focus on business empowerment and workforce development.

Funding for the center comes from the Economic Justice Act, which was passed by the Board of Aldermen and signed by Mayor Jones. It directs $93 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to disinvested communities in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel
Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel
Northside Economic Empowerment Center celebrates grand opening
Northside Economic Empowerment Center celebrates grand opening
Two St. Louis City firefighters injured in a vacant house fire
Two St. Louis City firefighters injured in a vacant house fire
Police ask for help in identifying this man in connection to a October South City homicide.
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with October South City homicide