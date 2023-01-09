Northside Economic Empowerment Center celebrates grand opening

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones joined the St. Louis Development Corporation and St. Louis Public Schools officials on Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the Northside Economic Empowerment Center.

The center is in the Sumner High School Annex in north St. Louis. It will focus on business empowerment and workforce development.

Funding for the center comes from the Economic Justice Act, which was passed by the Board of Aldermen and signed by Mayor Jones. It directs $93 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to disinvested communities in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.