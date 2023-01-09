Monday marks first day for new St. Louis Police Chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, newly appointed St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy will take the reins at police headquarters.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Tracy will be sworn in during a private ceremony on Monday.

“He will spend his first week on the job focused on meeting with SLMPD leadership and officers as well as community members. As the first chief from outside St. Louis in the department’s history, Chief Tracy will also take the necessary steps to become certified in Missouri this week,” spokesperson Nick Desideri said.

There is optimism amongst many for the new chief.

“I am very optimistic, he has been successful in the past, worked in Chicago, worked in New york. St. Louis is a very unique city with unique neighborhood dynamics,” said James Clark with the Urban League of St. Louis.

Clark said he hopes the new chief will work quickly to meet with community members and get to know the neighborhoods.

At the St. Louis Police Officer Association, business manager Joe Steiger said officers are ready for some stability with a new permanent chief.

“It’s going to be a difficult start for him, he’s coming in at a time where crime is obviously an issue, and he’s going to deal with some staffing issues. We’re really low-staffed not just police officers, but also the support staff. So he has a lot of hurdles to deal with when he first gets here,” Steiger said.

Steiger said his advice for the new chief is to talk to the officers who spend their days on the street to get a feel for what’s needed in St. Louis.

The city already starts the first week of the year with two homicides. It ended 2022 with 200 homicides, not a record, but a high number. Many are hopeful a fresh perspective can bring change.

At the press conference announcing the new chief, Tracy touted his accomplishments in his previous job as chief in Wilmington, Deleware.

“When I started my work in Willmington, it was dubbed murder town USA by Newsweekly. Murder town USA by News Weekly. However, by January 2019 the headlines read, from murder town to turnaround town because Willmington finished 2018 with a 56% reduction in shootings, 41% decrease in homicides and as of today overall crime is down,” Tracy said.

