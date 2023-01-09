Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location opens in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) – Ferguson is now the home to Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location.

The Jamaa Birth Village is partnering with The Milk Bank to provide for families in need. The Milk Bank takes human milk donations, pasteurizes them, and delivers them across the country.

The service in the Metro is for mothers who cannot breastfeed or are worried about passing allergies to their newborns. The Milk Bank works with donors in 48 states and has given more than 9.5 million feedings to banks across the country since it opened in 2005.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.