Mild 50s, Then Rain & Cold Arrive Late Week

Mild 50s Through Wednesday

Our Next Rain is Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning

Cold & Wind Arrives Thursday

Tonight: Dry and cool, but staying above freezing. So, no heavy frost to worry about tonight. Our lows drop to the upper 30s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 50s (normal is 40). Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, but Wednesday comes with more clouds and perhaps some morning fog.

Wednesday Night-Thursday morning is our next rain. For most it will be showers, but some areas south could get some thunder. This will arrive after late, most likely Midnight into Thursday morning. Cold air quickly follows and could produce some rain/snow mix Thursday morning. But with temperatures above freezing and such a warm ground, there won’t be accumulation. We’ll watch the track of the low for any changes and keep you posted, but for now we don’t expect any impacts on the roads other than damp from rain or melting snow Thursday morning.

