Hermann Wedding Trail to Showcase Wine Country Wedding Venues and Vendors

Hermann, MO. – Engaged couples can mark their calendars for the first Hermann Wedding Trail of 2023, set for Sunday, January 15. The event is designed to showcase Hermann Wine Country Wedding venues, from indoor and outdoor to rustic, elegant, and everything in-between.

Wedding Trail participants are encouraged to start their journey at the Visitor Information Center, where they will receive a map of participating venues and other information. Each couple tours venues at their own pace, some of which will have food and drink samples available for couples to try. Other wedding professionals will be present, from photographers to florists, bakers, caterers and more – everything couples need to start planning their big day.

“No matter what couples have envisioned for their wedding, Hermann has something to offer,” said Tammy Bruckerhoff, Hermann Tourism Director. “Hermann is a one-stop shop for all wedding planning, and we’re excited for engaged couples to get ideas and plan their one-of-a-kind wedding from start to finish.”

Some Hermann area wedding venues couples can visit include:

Hermann Hill Weddings & Event Venue: With space for up to 300 guests, Hermann Hill sits high atop the rock bluffs of the Missouri River. Offering rolling hills, lush woodlands, and breathtaking sunsets, couples who choose Hermann Hill are certain to have a picturesque venue they’ll love coming back to year after year. Wedding coordinators, an in-house chef, and on-site lodging add to the allure of Hermann Hill.

The Inn at Hermannhof: Cozy and intimate, ornate, or unique, The Inn at Hermannhof has a variety of spaces engaged couples can use to make their dream wedding a reality. Couples can say their vows against the backdrop of a private wine cellar, red brick Wagon Works building, or with Hermann’s famous bluffs in the backdrop, then head over to the Historic Festhalle or Hofgarten to continue the celebration.

Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Martin’s Church Museum: Tucked away in the hills of Starkenburg, just a short drive from Hermann, is the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Martin’s Church Museum, and Valentine Hall. Indoor and outdoor altar areas and seating, and grottos set the scene for a unique event with ample space for your reception at Valentine Hall.

Stone Hill Winery: Among its spaces for weddings include one-of-kind, 175-year-old wine cellars, an outdoor covered deck, private vineyard, and indoor atrium – making each wedding one to remember. Stone Hill Winery’s Vintage 1847 Restaurant creates menus tailored for weddings, showers, rehearsal dinners, and receptions for up to 250 guests.

The Loft at Fernweh Distilling Co.: Located in the second story of Fernweh Distilling Co. is an intimate loft fit for intimate ceremonies, small receptions, and private parties. Catering and bar service is offered through Fernweh Distilling Co. to help complete any special event.

The Hermann Wedding Trail is held three times throughout the year with April 2 and August 13 already reserved for remaining 2023 events. Learn more about the Hermann Wedding Trail and all Hermann has to offer engaged couples at VisitHermann.com.

