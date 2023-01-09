Frost causing slick spots this morning but we warm-up today

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses due to AM Frost
  • Warm-up begins today, with highs in the 50s
  • The next chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain on Thursday
This morning: Temperatures are sitting in the 20s for most clear skies have aided in the development of morning frost. This is collecting on cars so plan for a few extra minutes to clear it off. Additionally, can’t rule out some slick spots on bridges and overpasses where frost collects. Drive slow.

Today: After a frosty start we’ll enjoy a warm-up this afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower 50s.

This week: Through Wednesday we’ll enjoy temperatures that are way above our seasonal average of 40°. On Tuesday we’ll be in the lower and mid-50s, while on Wednesday we’ll sit near 60°.

Next Rain Chance: Thursday’s cold front will bring us the likelihood of rain. Expect widespread showers and a drop in temperatures. As of right now, the rain looks to move in late Wednesday night after midnight, and move out Thursday evening.

7 Day Forecast

