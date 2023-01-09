Episode 216: Revel Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eating healthy is often one of the most popular resolutions in the new year, but to find success, chef and business owner Simon Lusky says you need to find something attainable.

That’s what he hopes to provide at Revel Kitchen, an affordable and accessible way to eat good-for-you food. A fast-casual restaurant wasn’t always his goal. He came to St. Louis for what many would consider a dream job – team chef for the St. Louis Cardinals. That led him to the opportunity to start cooking for St. Louis Blues players and other athletes.

The first iteration of his restaurant was called Athlete Eats. When they opened a new location in Brentwood, they switched up the model and rebranded as Revel Kitchen. For more than ten years, they’ve been serving up chef-crafted food with gluten-free, paleo and vegan options. A little something for everyone.

You can find Revel Kitchen at their locations in Brentwood and Kirkwood, with plans to expand across the St. Louis County area.

