East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday.
The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans.
Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with police.
The fraternity’s mentor program meets monthly to learn about different topics and pathways to success
