East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday.

The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans.

Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with police.

The fraternity’s mentor program meets monthly to learn about different topics and pathways to success

According to St. Louis County’s Substance Use Action Plan, the increase in stimulant-involved...
Substance-involved deaths are up in St. Louis County; man shares his overdose story and road to recovery
