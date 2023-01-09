East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday.

The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans.

Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with police.

The fraternity’s mentor program meets monthly to learn about different topics and pathways to success

