Detectives ask for help with identifying, locating suspect in city burglaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are asking for help with identifying and locating a suspect in some burglaries in South St. Louis.

SLMPD believe the suspect was involved in the following burglaries:

Al Huda Market- 3729 Gravois – on 7/17/22 & 8/16/22

Hollywood Beauty- 3562 Gustine – on 8/26/22

R&M Laundry- 3723 Gravois – on 8/26/22

Paradise Beauty- 3671 S. Grand – on 9/17/22 & 12/23/22

T Mobile- 3554 S Kingshighway – on 9/24/22

If anyone recognizes this person and/or has info relative to these incidents, they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers to receive a possible reward for their tips. Citizens can also contact a detective at 314-444-0100. Be advised, tips submitted directly to detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.

