Barn catches fire overnight in east St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were called to respond to a barn fire in east St. Louis overnight.

Firefighters in the Metro East were on the scene on South 8th Street as a barn was engulfed in flames. It is not clear yet whether anyone was inside the barn. The flames could be seen from as far as the Poplar Street Bridge.

News 4 will update with more information once received.

