After 1-1 week, Mizzou basketball holds at No. 20 in AP poll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou men’s basketball took its first conference loss of the season on Wednesday, but the voters for the AP Top 25 didn’t punish the Tigers for the defeat. Missouri remained at No. 20 in the AP poll for the second consecutive week according to Monday afternoon’s release of the voting.

The Tigers fell to then-No. 13 Arkansas, 74-68, down in Fayetteville on Wednesday. It was a deflating result for a game that Missouri led by double-digits for much of the first half, but that the Tigers went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the country on the road was overall an encouraging sign for the rebuild of the program under first-year head coach Dennis Gates.

The team returned to Columbia to take down Vanderbilt, 85-82, on Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. The win improved the Tigers’ record in SEC play to 2-1 and pushed Missouri to 13-2 overall, surpassing the team’s win total from last season under Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri is one of five SEC programs ranked in the AP Top 25 for the week, joining No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 21 Auburn. The Tigers head back out on the road on Wednesday to face Texas A&M before a Saturday trip to Gainesville to clash with Florida.

