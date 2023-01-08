Skies Have Cleared, Nice Warm Up Begins Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Patchy Fog Overnight Into Tomorrow Morning

Mostly sunny & warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 50s.

Next chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain on Thursday

Tonight: Clear skies, winds calm and patchy fog develops.

This week: High pressure builds Monday through Wednesday, giving us a stretch of temperatures about 10-20° above average. Highs will reach the 50s.

Next Rain Chance: Thursday’s cold front will bring us the likelihood of rain. Expect widespread showers and a drop in temperatures. As of right now the rain looks to move in late Wednesday night after midnight, and move out Thursday evening.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.