Skies Have Cleared, Nice Warm Up Begins Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Patchy Fog Overnight Into Tomorrow Morning
  • Mostly sunny & warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 50s.
  • Next chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain on Thursday
Tonight: Clear skies, winds calm and patchy fog develops.

This week: High pressure builds Monday through Wednesday, giving us a stretch of temperatures about 10-20° above average. Highs will reach the 50s.

Next Rain Chance: Thursday’s cold front will bring us the likelihood of rain. Expect widespread showers and a drop in temperatures. As of right now the rain looks to move in late Wednesday night after midnight, and move out Thursday evening.

7 Day Forecast

