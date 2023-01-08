Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Last chance to comment on broadband map
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know.

Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.

Here is the current FCC Broadband coverage map.

You can let the Missouri Office of Broadband Development know by calling 573-526-1028. You can also submit information online.

